FC Krasnodar vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

FC Krasnodar host Zenit St Petersburg in Russian Premier League action this weekend.

League leaders Zenit have opened up a seven-point lead at the summit with five games remaining in the campaign. A comfortable 2-0 win over FC Sochi has sent them on their way to lifting the domestic league title for the third season in a row.

Meanwhile, the home team are on a three-match losing streak and will be hopeful of pulling off an upset in this fixture.

A 1-0 home defeat to lowly Arsenal Tula has taken them down to ninth in the table. A quick turnaround is needed if they are to slot into the European places.

Andrey Mostovoy: “I still felt confident we would score after conceding”



The midfielder on the #RPL away win against Sochi



📰 https://t.co/qTao1whr1c pic.twitter.com/0ETz4aOJqu — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) April 12, 2021

FC Krasnodar vs Zenit St Petersburg Head-to-Head

Zenit hold an envious grip on this fixture, having won eight of their last 10 ties against Krasnodar across all competitions. The last time Krasnodar had a victory in this fixture was back in the 2018 Russian Cup quarter-final, when they edged the Sky Blues 2-1.

Recent form also favors the home team, who are on a four-match winning streak.

FC Krasnodar form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide: W-W-W-W-L

FC Krasnodar vs Zenit St Petersburg Team News

FC Krasnodar

The home side will be without Viktor Claesson due to a muscle injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Murad Musayev.

Injured: Viktor Claesson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg

The league leaders won't be able to call upon Malcom, Sebastián Driussi and Mikhail Kerzhakov for the trip.

Driussi is expected to be back for Zenit in the coming weeks, once he recovers from a muscle injury.

Injured: Malcom, Sebastián Driussi, Mikhail Kerzhakov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Krasnodar vs Zenit St Petersburg Predicted XI

FC Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matvei Safonov; Cristian Ramirez, Kaio Pantaleao, A. Martynovich, Igor Smolnikov; Tonny Vilhena, Yury Gazinsky, Danill Utkin; Remy Cabella, Marcus Berg, Ari

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andrey Lunyov; Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Wilmar Barrios; Daler Kuzyayev, Magomed Ozdoyev, Wendel; Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun

FC Krasnodar vs Zenit St Petersburg Prediction

With the form that Zenit is enjoying at the moment, it is tough for any team in the division to compete with their talent. A win for the visitors is definitely on the cards.

Prediction: FC Krasnodar 1-4 Zenit St Petersburg