FC Lorient vs OGC Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

FC Lorient will welcome OGC Nice to the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday in Ligue 1 action.

Lorient are fresh off a Coupe de France exit, while Nice were also knocked out of the cup competition last weekend by Monaco.

FC Lorient have struggled in the league, managing a dismal 27 points from 28 games. They are languishing in 17th spot on the table. Nice are in slightly better shape, sitting in 11th position courtesy of 35 points from 28 matches.

Christopher Pelissier's side are 10 points clear of the relegation zone. To stay in Ligue 1 next season, they will have to match Nimes' recent run of results, as they are just two points behind them in 18th.

They have collected five points from their last five fixtures and will have to be at their best on Sunday to beat a Nice side on a two-game winning streak.

FC Lorient vs OGC Nice Head-to-Head

Nice have dominated Lorient in recent head-to-head encounters, winning four of the last six meetings between the two teams.

They last played against each other on 23 December last year. On that occasion, Adrian Grbic's 82nd-minute penalty salvaged a 2-2 draw for Lorient.

FC Lorient Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

OGC Nice Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

FC Lorient vs OGC Nice Team News

FC Lorient

Fabien Lemoine and Paul Nardi will miss the game due to displinary reasons. Loreint will be without key defenders Jeremy Morel and Tiago Illori, who have been ruled out with injuries. Jonathan Delaplace is sidelined with a muscle injury, while Stephane Diarra will miss out because of a knee issue.

Thomas Fontaine won't feature against Nice due to an Achilles tendon problem. Matthieu Saunier will be out until later this month following an ankle injury.

Injured: Jeremy Morel, Tiago Illori, Jonathan Delaplace,Stephane Diarra,Thomas Fontaine and Matthieu Saunier

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fabien Lemoine and Paul Nardi

OGC Nice

Dante and Jeffe Reine-Adelaide are sidelined due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Hicham Boudaoui will miss out because of a mensical lacertion. Meanwhile, right-back Youcef Atal will not be available due to an adductor problem.

Injured: Dante, Jeffe Reine-Adelaide, Hicham Boudaoui and Youcef Atal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Lorient vs OGC Nice Berlin Predicted XI

FC Lorient Predicted XI (5-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer, Jerome Hergault, Andrew Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Trevor Chalobah, Vincent Le Goff, Enzo Le Fee, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel, Armand Lauriente, Adrian Grbic

🎙️After coming through the ranks with Les Merlus, Alexis Claude-Maurice has been at the heart of Les Aiglons' play in recent weeks.



Before returning to the Moustoir, the n°10 spoke at length. #FCLOGCN ➡️https://t.co/DBNuIMx1Hl pic.twitter.com/AMZrtZziiN — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) March 11, 2021

OGC Nice Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Walter Benitez, Flavius Daniliuc, Jean-Clair Todibo, William Saliba, Hassane Kamara, Morgan Schniederlin, Jordan Lotomba, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Alexis Trouillet, Myziane Maolida, Amine Gouiri

FC Lorient vs OGC Nice prediction

Nice have a more balanced roster than Lorient and will have the upper hand going into Sunday's encounter.

We predict that Nice will earn a comfortable victory over Lorient on the road.

Prediction: FC Lorient 0-2 OGC Nice