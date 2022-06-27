FC Lugano vs FC Kaiserslautern Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th June 2022

Swiss Super League side FC Lugano will continue their pre-season with a friendly against FC Kaiserslautern at the Stadio Malles Venosta on Tuesday.

Lugano finished fourth in the Swiss Super League last season but added the Swiss Cup to their cabinet with a 4-1 win over St. Gallen. They kicked off their pre-season last week beating local side Collina d'Oro 10-0.

Kaiserslautern, meanwhile, secured a place in 2.Bundesliga in May, beating Dynamo Dresden 2-0 in the relegation playoffs. They have also played one game in the preseason. They defeated SV Rulzheim on Saturday 9-0 and will hope for another high-scoring outing.

FC Lugano vs FC Kaiserslautern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have never met in a competitive or friendly fixture.

Lugano conceded more goals than they scored last season, posting a goal difference of -4 (50 goals scored, 54 goals conceded).

Kaiserslautern scored 57 goals in the 3.Liga last season, conceding 27 goals.

Kaiserslautern have kept a clean sheet in their last three fixtures across competitions.

Lugano have faced German clubs just three times across competitions but have been winless against them. They have lost two games and played one draw, with that stalemate coming against FC Ingolstadt in a friendly in 2019.

Kaiseslautern, meanwhile, have also faced Swiss opponents three times across competitions and have a 100% record against them.

FC Lugano vs FC Kaiserslautern Prediction

Lugano secured the services of Lars Lukas Mai last week, and the defender is in contention to make his debut. Nikolas Muci, meanwhile, has left the club on a short-term loan.

On Saturday, Kaiserslautern were in Germany, playing a friendly against a squad of players from regional clubs. They secured a 12-0 win and will travel to Italy on a positive note.

While the two teams have no prior history of facing each other, they're not expected to risk any injuries and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: FC Lugano 2-2 FC Kaiserslautern.

FC Lugano vs FC Kaiserslautern Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Lugano to score in the second half - Yes.

