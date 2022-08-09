FC Luzern vs Grasshopper Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

Fresh off the back of picking up their first win of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign, FC Luzern play host to Grasshopper Zurich on Wednesday.

The Hoppers, meanwhile, will be desperate to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of the last 14 meetings between the teams since 2017.

FC Luzern picked up their first win of the new Super League campaign on Sunday when they saw off FC Lugano away from home.

This followed an uneventful goalless draw with reigning champions FC Zurich in their league opener on July 23.

Luzern head into Wednesday unbeaten in their last seven competitive games on home turf, claiming five wins and two draws since March’s 2-0 loss to Zurich.

Grasshopper Club Zürich @gc_zuerich

#gc #zürich #traditionsclub #fclgcz Im Nachholspiel der 1. Runde in der Credit Suisse Super League kommt es zur Begegnung zwischen GC Zürich und dem FC Luzern. Wir haben euch die Eckdaten zum Duell der beiden Mannschaften zusammengetragen. Im Nachholspiel der 1. Runde in der Credit Suisse Super League kommt es zur Begegnung zwischen GC Zürich und dem FC Luzern. Wir haben euch die Eckdaten zum Duell der beiden Mannschaften zusammengetragen.#gc #zürich #traditionsclub #fclgcz

Meanwhile, Grasshopper Zurich returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out St. Gallen 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

Prior to that, they kicked off their season with a 2-1 home win over FC Lugano on July 24 before holding out for a 1-1 draw with Young Boys.

Grasshopper Zurich have failed to win any of their last four away games in the Super League and will be looking to end this dry spell.

FC Luzern vs Grasshopper Zurich Head-To-Head

Grasshopper Zurich boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 27 wins from the last 73 meetings between the sides. Luzern have picked up one fewer win in that time, while 20 games have ended all square.

FC Luzern Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Grasshopper Zurich Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

FC Luzern vs Grasshopper Zurich Team News

FC Luzern

Luzern will be without Pascal Schürpf and Pascal Loretz, who are recuperating from muscle and shoulder injuries respectively.

Injured: Pascal Schürpf, Pascal Loretz

Suspended: None

Grasshopper Zurich

Giotto Morandi, Sang-bin Jeong and Florian Hoxha have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Giotto Morandi, Sang-bin Jeong, Florian Hoxha

Suspended: None

FC Luzern vs Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI

FC Luzern Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marius Müller; Mohamed Dräger, Marco Burch, Denis Simani, Martin Frydek; Lorik Emini, Nicky Beloko; Pius Dorn, Jakub Kadak, Asumah Abubakar; Joaquín Ardaiz

Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI (3-5-2): André Moreira; Noah Loosli, Georg Margreitter, Ayumu Seko; Bendegúz Bolla, Amir Abrashi, Tsiy William Ndenge, Hayao Kawabe, Dominik Schmid; Renat Dadashov, Francis Momoh

FC Luzern vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction

Grasshopper Zurich have enjoyed a solid start to their domestic campaign, claiming seven points from their opening three games. However, they face a Luzern side who are unbeaten in seven straight home games in the league. We predict a thrilling contest, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: FC Luzern 1-1 Grasshopper Zurich

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P