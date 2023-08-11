FC Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023

FC Luzern will look to make it two wins from their opening two home games in the 2023-24 Super League campaign when they take on Young Boys on Sunday (August 13).

Luzern’s dreams of reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage suffered a huge blow, as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Hibernian in the first leg of the third qualifying round on Thursday. That followed a 2-1 defeat at St. Gallen in the Super League, which snapped their eight-game unbeaten run.

With their last two defeats coming on the road, Mario Frick’s side will be happy to return home, where they kicked off their new league campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy on July 30.

Young Boys, meanwhile, returned to winning ways by thrashing Winterthur 5-2 at the Wankdorf Stadion. Before that, Wicky’s men had picked up a 2-1 win over Lausanne-Sport in their league opener on July 23, one week before drawing 2-2 with Yverdon-Sport FC.

Young Boys are on a run of four wins in their last five games across competitions, with the draw against Yverdon-Sport being the exception.

FC Luzern vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 42 wins from the last 74 meetings, Young Boys have been dominant in the fixture.

Luzern have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Young Boys are on a 14-game undefeated run against Frick’s men, winning nine times since a 2-0 loss in February 2020.

Luzern are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive home games, winning thrice since April.

Young Boys have gone 12 games without defeat across competitions, claiming ten wins since a 2-0 loss to Lugano in May.

FC Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction

While Luzern will look to stop the rot, they're up against a Young Boys side firing on all cylinders. Wicky’s men have flown out of the blocks this season and should come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Luzern 1-3 Young Boys

FC Luzern vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six meetings,)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of their last ten clashes.)