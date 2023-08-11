FC Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2023

FC Luzern will look to make it two wins from their opening two home games in the 2023-24 Super League campaign when they take on Young Boys on Sunday (August 13).
Luzern’s dreams of reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage suffered a huge blow, as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Hibernian in the first leg of the third qualifying round on Thursday. That followed a 2-1 defeat at St. Gallen in the Super League, which snapped their eight-game unbeaten run.
With their last two defeats coming on the road, Mario Frick’s side will be happy to return home, where they kicked off their new league campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy on July 30.
Young Boys, meanwhile, returned to winning ways by thrashing Winterthur 5-2 at the Wankdorf Stadion. Before that, Wicky’s men had picked up a 2-1 win over Lausanne-Sport in their league opener on July 23, one week before drawing 2-2 with Yverdon-Sport FC.
Young Boys are on a run of four wins in their last five games across competitions, with the draw against Yverdon-Sport being the exception.
FC Luzern vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 42 wins from the last 74 meetings, Young Boys have been dominant in the fixture.
- Luzern have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.
- Young Boys are on a 14-game undefeated run against Frick’s men, winning nine times since a 2-0 loss in February 2020.
- Luzern are unbeaten in six of their last seven competitive home games, winning thrice since April.
- Young Boys have gone 12 games without defeat across competitions, claiming ten wins since a 2-0 loss to Lugano in May.
FC Luzern vs Young Boys Prediction
While Luzern will look to stop the rot, they're up against a Young Boys side firing on all cylinders. Wicky’s men have flown out of the blocks this season and should come away with a comfortable win.
Prediction: Luzern 1-3 Young Boys
FC Luzern vs Young Boys Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Young Boys
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six meetings,)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of their last ten clashes.)