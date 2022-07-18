FC Midtjylland vs AEK Larnaca prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

FC Midtjylland and AEK Larnaca will go head-to-head in round two of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers at the MCH Arena on Wednesday.

The Danish side head into the game unbeaten in nine home outings across competitions and will look to keep their fine run going.

Midtjylland were denied a dream start to their 2022-23 Superliga campaign, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Randers last Friday.

Before that, the Ulvene wrapped up their pre-season with a 2-1 loss to Belgian Jupiler League side KAA Gent, which snapped their 13-game unbeaten run. Midtjylland head into Wednesday on a run of six wins and three draws in their last nine home games and will look to extend their unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Larnaca wrapped up their pre-season with a thrilling 2-2 draw against APOEL Nicosia last time out.

This followed another 2-2 draw with Kisvarda FC on July 5, which snapepd their three-game winning run. Larnaca are unbeaten in six games across competitions, dating back to a 3-1 loss to Ethnikos Achnas in the Cyprus Cup semifinals on May 4.

FC Midtjylland vs AEK Larnaca Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who'll both looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note and have one foot in the next round of the qualifiers.

FC Midtjylland Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W.

AEK Larnaca Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W.

FC Midtjylland vs AEK Larnaca Team News

FC Midtjylland

The hosts will be without 23-year-old forward Junior Brumado, who's recuperating from a knee problem.

Injured: Junior Brumado.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Pione Sisto.

AEK Larnaca

Off the back of a solid pre-season, the Cyprus outfit have a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns. Andreas Paraskevas remains a long-term absentee, though.

Injured: Andreas Paraskevas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

FC Midtjylland vs AEK Larnaca Predicted XIs

FC Midtjylland (3-4-3): Elias Olafsson; Henrik Dalsgaard, Erik Sviatchenko, Mads Thychosen; Joel Andersson, Raphael Onyedika, Evander, Paulinho, Gustav Isaksen, Edward Chilufya, Anders Dreyer.

AEK Larnaca (4-2-3-1): Kenan Piric; Simranjit Singh Thandi, Kypros Christoforou, Angel Garcia, Roberto Rosales; Oier, Antonis Martis; Ivan Trickovski, Gus Ledes, Imad Faraj; Jose Romo.

FC Midtjylland vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

Both teams head into the game in similar form, so a thrilling matchup at the MCH Arena could ensue. Midtjylland have been impressive on home turf in the last few months, so they could emerge victorious by a slender margin.

Prediction: FC Midtjylland 2-1 AEK Larnaca.

