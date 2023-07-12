FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July 2023

With teams across Europe gearing up for the new season, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal kick off their pre-season preparations this week with an intriguing fixture against FC Nurnberg at the Max-Morlock Stadion on Thursday.

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Preview

FC Nurnberg finished in 13th place in the second division in Germany last season and have not been at their best in recent years. The home side eased past Diosgyor by a 3-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Premier League standings last season and have shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a flawless record against FC Nurnberg and have won the only match that has been played between these two teams so far.

The only match played between the two teams took place in a pre-season friendly in July last year and produced eight goals between the two teams, with Arsenal winning by a 5-3 margin.

Arsenal scored an impressive 88 goals from their 38 matches in the Premier League last season - the second-most prolific team in the competition after champions Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard were Arsenal's most prolific players in the 2022-23 edition of the Premier League and scored 15 goals apiece in the competition.

Arsenal have managed to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League this season and have finished in the top four of the Premier League table for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been exceptional over the past year and will be intent on working towards a trophy this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have made massive strides this year and will look to step up in this match.

FC Nurnberg have struggled over the past year and will be up against a formidable opponent. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Nurnberg 1-4 Arsenal

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes