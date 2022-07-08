FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Arsenal kick off their pre-season schedule with an intriguing set of matches this week as they lock horns with FC Nurnberg at the Max-Morlock Stadion on Thursday. The Gunners have been impressive over the past year and have plenty of work to do this summer.

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Preview

FC Nurnberg secured an eighth-place in Germany's second division last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against WSG Triol last month and will need to work hard to achieve a result in this fixture.

Arsenal have missed out on the UEFA Champions League yet again this year but have made progress with their transition. The Gunners have assembled an impressive squad under Mikel Arteta and have plenty of work to do on their pre-season tour.

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have never played a game against FC Nurnberg and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

FC Nurnberg were a massive name in German football before the Bundesliga was created in the 1960s and have won nine top-tier league titles in addition to four cup triumphs.

FC Nurnberg's most recent trophy victory came over 16 years ago, when they stunned VfB Stuttgart to win the DfB Pokal in 2007.

Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus scored 13 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for his former club Manchester City and could make his debut for the Gunners this week.

Arsenal finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season, scoring 61 goals and conceding 48 goals from their 38 matches over the course of the season.

FC Nurnberg, on the other hand, scored and conceded 49 goals last season and were the only team in the German second division to have a goal difference of zero.

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta over the past year and have an impressive squad at their disposal. Gabriel Jesus has a massive hole to fill in the Gunners' squad and will need to prove his mettle in the coming weeks.

FC Nurnberg have endured a slump in recent years and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Nurnberg 1-3 Arsenal

FC Nurnberg vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

