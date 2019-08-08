FC Porto’s Pereira and Conceiçao: It’s too late for mending fences

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST News 86 // 08 Aug 2019, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Porto's Danilo Pereira in action

FC Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira was rumored to be looking for opportunities to leave FC Porto for quite some time. It’s no secret that Pereira and Porto coach Sergio Conceiçao are not exactly friends - a fact that was on blatant display once again, and that may accelerate the player’s desire to find his football fortune elsewhere.

In late July, coach Sergio Conceiçao reportedly arrived at a team dinner with a significant delay, much to the dismay of Pereira. Pereira reportedly demanded an explanation of Conceiçao, leading to an escalating exchange of words. The verbal fight occurred right in front of the entire FC Porto team as well as some of the staff at the hotel where the dinner took place.

Danilo Pereira was subsequently asked to leave the club’s training camp, although the club officially stated “personal reasons” for the midfielder’s departure. The official story was soon revised, however, as rumors about the altercation between player and coach began to circulate. Now, the team management acknowledges that an argument took place, though this was supposedly nothing out of the ordinary.

The truth may be much harder to swallow and cost the team dearly. According to a source close to Pereira, Conceiçao severely insulted Pereira, questioning his leadership and fit for the role as the team’s captain.

Pereira’s trust in the coach is now reportedly “hopelessly broken”, which is only fueling further speculation that a departure from Porto may be imminent. After all, Pereira has been under observation from other European top-clubs since last season, including Manchester United and AS Monaco.

As we are into the final few weeks of the transfer window, reports linking Pereira with AS Monaco have been gathering steam. Monaco’s latest bid of €30 Million has apparently been rejected by the Portuguese giants. Despite this move, it doesn’t seem like this is the end of the saga considering the relationship between Pereira and Conceiçao seemingly being beyond repair after recent events.

Perhaps it would be better for everyone involved – including Pereira and, no less, FC Porto itself – if Pereira were to part ways. A team in which the constituent parts are not working together smoothly is hardly a recipe for success.