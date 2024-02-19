FC Porto vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st February 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as FC Porto lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

FC Porto vs Arsenal Preview

FC Porto are currently in third place in the Liga Portugal standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Portuguese outfit defeated Estrele Amadora by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Gunners thrashed Burnley by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

FC Porto vs Arsenal Head-to-head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a slight edge over FC Porto and have won three out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Porto's two victories.

FC Porto have been eliminated from seven of their last eight knockout matches against teams from England in the UEFA Champions League, with their previous such victory coming in their triumphant 2003-04 campaign.

Arsenal have won their three matches at home against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League but are winless in their three away games against them in the competition.

Arsenal have not reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League since the 2009-10 season when they defeated FC Porto by an aggregate 6-2 margin in the Round of 16.

Since the Round of 16 was introduced to the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal have been eliminated at this stage of the competition on nine occasions.

FC Porto vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been in exceptional form over the past month and have scored an impressive 21 goals in their last five matches. Bukayo Saka has been in excellent goalscoring form this season and will be intent on adding to his tally this weekend.

FC Porto can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Arsenal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Porto 1-4 Arsenal

FC Porto vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes