FC Porto vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as FC Porto take on Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

FC Porto vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Catalan giants edged Sevilla to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

FC Porto, on the other hand, are in third place in the Primeira Liga and have not been at their best this season. The Portuguese outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Benfica over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

FC Porto vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against FC Porto on the European stage and have won four out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Porto's paltry one victory.

After winning three of their first four matches against Barcelona between 1972 and 1985, FC Porto have lost each of their last four such games against the Blaugrana in all competitions.

This is the first meeting between FC Porto and Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League - Barcelona won the previous tie by an aggregate 6-2 margin.

FC Port have won at least one game against five of the six Spanish opponents that they have faced in the UEFA Champions League, with Barcelona being the only exception.

FC Porto could win their first two games of a UEFA Champions League campaign for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

FC Porto vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been hampered by a severe injury crisis over the past month. The likes of Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will look to seize the initiative in this fixture.

FC Porto have good players in their ranks and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Porto 1-2 Barcelona

FC Porto vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes