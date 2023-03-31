FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with a struggling FC Schalke 04 side in a crucial encounter on Saturday.

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

FC Schalke 04 are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight this season. The hosts held FC Augsburg to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side stunned Bayern Munich with a 2-1 victory last month and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against FC Schalke 04 and have won 21 of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Schalke 04's 14 victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won 35 matches against FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga - only VfB Stuttgart have a better record against the Ruhr Valley side in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last seven matches against FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga and have won their last three such matches.

FC Schalke 04 are unbeaten in their last eight Bundesliga matches in the second half of the season.

FC Schalke 04's unbeaten run of eight league games is only bettered by league-leaders Borussia Dortmund in the competition.

FC Schalke 04 have picked up eight points from their last four home games - as many as they had managed in the eight such matches preceding this run.

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will need to make the most of their upturn in form. The likes of Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli have been impressive this season and will look to be at their best in this fixture.

FC Schalke 04 have been a resurgent force since the turn of the year but face an uphill battle to avoid relegation this season. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: FC Schalke 04 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

FC Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes

