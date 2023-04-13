FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Hertha Berlin lock horns with a struggling FC Schalke 04 outfit in an important encounter at the Veltins Arena on Friday.

FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin Preview

Hertha Berlin are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

FC Schalke 04, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against TSG Hoffenheim in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Schalke 04 have a good recent record against Hertha Berlin and have won 22 of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hertha Berlin's 14 victories.

Hertha Berlin have lost 42 official matches and have won 44 such games against FC Schalke 04 - their second-best such tallies against a single opponent.

Hertha Berlin have won their last three matches against FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had managed in the 23 games preceding this run.

Hertha Berlin have picked up only 22 points from their 27 games in the Bundesliga so far - their worst tally at this stage of the competition since the 2009-10 season.

Hertha Berlin were on a run of eight consecutive defeats away from home in the Bundesliga before their 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg last week.

FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Hertha Berlin have struggled over the past month and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Berliners have been particularly poor away from home and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

FC Schalke 04 have also been in dismal form this season and will need to work hard to avoid relegation this season. Hertha Berlin are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Schalke 04 1-2 Hertha Berlin

FC Schalke 04 vs Hertha Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hertha Berlin

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Hertha Berlin to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dodi Lukebakio to score - Yes

