FC Schalke vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022

FC Schalke and Augsburg square off at the Veltins-Arena in round eight of the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game on a run of three consecutive victories and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Schalke failed to make it two wins from two in their most recent Bundesliga outing as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Dortmund in the Revierderby two Saturdays ago.

Prior to that, they picked up their first victory of the season on September 10 when they saw off Bochum 3-1 to end their five-game winless run.

FC Schalke head into the weekend fresh off the back of a 3-0 friendly victory over amateur side FC Gütersloh and they will look to build on that result.

Like the hosts, Augsburg cruised to a comfortable 5-2 victory over Austria Lustenau in a friendly on September 22.

They have now turned their sights to the Bundesliga, where they are currently on a run of two consecutive victories.

With nine points from seven games, Augsburg are currently 11th in the league standings, three points and three places above Sunday’s hosts.

FC Schalke vs Augsburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Schalke have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 22 meetings between the teams.

Augsburg have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine different occasions.

Schalke are unbeaten in their last three games against Augsburg, claiming one win and two draws since a 3-0 loss in May 2020.

Augsburg are currently on a three-game winning streak across all competitions, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Die Königsblauen head into the weekend on a run of one win from their seven league games this season, losing three and claiming three draws.

FC Schalke vs Augsburg Prediction

After stumbling into the new campaign, Augsburg appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks and will be eyeing a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions. The visitors take on a struggling Schalke side who have failed to impose themselves in the top flight and we predict they will grind out a slender victory on Sunday.

Prediction: FC Schalke 1-2 Augsburg

FC Schalke vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg

Tip 2: First to score - Augsburg (Augsburg have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last seven meetings between the teams)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far