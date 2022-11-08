FC Schalke vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022

FC Schalke and Mainz will go head-to-head at the Veltins-Arena in round 14 of the German Bundesliga on Wednesday (November 9).

The hosts head into the midweek matchup on a seven-game losing streak and will look to end this dry spell.

Schalke failed to stop the rot last weekend, as they fell to a 2-1 at Werder Bremen. They have now lost their last seven games across competitions, conceding 21 goals and scoring just five since September.

Consequently, Schalke remain rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga table with six points from 13 games.

Meanwhile, Mainz were condemned to a second loss on the trot, as they were beaten 3-0 by Wolfsburg last time out. That followed a 6-2 thrashing against Bayern Munich on October 29, which snapped their three-game winning streak

With 18 points from 13 games, Mainz are tenth in the standings, level on points with ninth-placed Hoffenheim.

FC Schalke vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 32 meetings, Schalke boast a superior record in this fixture.

Mainz have picked up eight wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

The spoils have been shared in the last three meetings between the two teams since September 2019, when Schalke claimed a 2-1 win.

Schalke are on a seven-game losing streak across competitions since a 3-0 friendly win over Gütersloh on September 22.

Mainz have lost three of their last four away Bundesliga games, with a 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen on October 15 being the exception.

FC Schalke vs Mainz Prediction

While Mainz have suffered a drop-off in recent weeks, they are slight favourites to come out victorious, as they take on a Schalke side on a seven-game losing streak. Nevertheless, an action-pact contest at the Veltins-Arena could ensue, but Mainz should emerge with a narrow win.

Prediction: FC Schalke 0-1 Mainz

FC Schalke vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mainz

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last eight clashes.)

