FC Seoul vs Gangwon FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2025

FC Seoul and Geangwon FC return to action in the South Korean K League 1 when they lock horns at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides head into the game off the back of contrasting results, with Kyeong-Ho Jeong’s men suffering a humbling home defeat against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

FC Seoul returned to winning ways in style as they edged out Gwangju FC 3-1 at the Gwangju World Cup Stadium last Friday. Before that, Gi Dong Kim’s side saw their six-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end on May 31 when they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Jeju FC.

Seoul have picked up 25 points from their 18 K League 1 matches so far to sit sixth in the standings, one point above seventh-placed FC Anyang, just outside the Championship round places.

On the other hand, Gangwon failed to find their feet last time out when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on home turf.

Jeong’s men have now lost three games on the bounce, conceding eight goals and scoring twice since scraping a 1-0 victory over Gwangju on May 25.

With 21 points from 18 matches, Gwangwon are currently 10th in the league standings but could move level with seventh-placed Anyang with all three points on Tuesday.

FC Seoul vs Gangwon FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 43 meetings between the sides, FC Seoul boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Gangwon FC have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Jeong’s men have failed to win their last eight visits to the Seoul World Cup Stadium, losing six and picking up two draws since a 1-0 victory in April 2021.

Seoul are on a run of five back-to-back home games without a win, picking up just two points from a possible 15 since March’s 3-2 victory over Daegu FC.

FC Seoul vs Gangwon FC Prediction

Gangwon FC have struggled for results in recent weeks and have their work cut out against Seoul, who are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games.

That said, we predict Kim’s men will continue from where they dropped off against Swangju and secure their first home win since March.

Prediction: FC Seoul 2-1 Gangwon FC

FC Seoul vs Gangwon FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seoul to win

Tip 2: First to score - Seoul (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Gangwon)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)

