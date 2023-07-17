FC Sheriff vs Farul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18, 2023  

FC Sheriff Tiraspol will welcome Farul Constanta to Stadionul Sheriff for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualification tie on Tuesday.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Romania last week. David Kiki's 54th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Farul followed up their continental victory with another 1-0 win in the Romanian Liga 1, this time away to FC Hermannstadt in their opening game of the new season. Constantin Grameni's 57th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The winner of this tie will face either Urartu or Zrinjski Mostar in the second qualifying round.

FC Sheriff vs Farul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg was the first meeting between the two sides.

Sheriff's defeat in the first leg ended their 13-game unbeaten streak across competitions (10 wins).

This is Farul's second UEFA Champions League qualifying tie. They lost the first by a 4-1 aggregate defeat despite claiming a 1-0 home win.

10 of Sheriff's last 11 games across competitions have produced less than three goals, including the last eight.

Sheriff's last six competitive games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Each of Farul's last five competitive games has been decided by one-goal margins.

Sheriff are unbeaten in 10 home games in all competitions, winning eight games in this sequence.

FC Sheriff vs Farul Prediction

Farul won a shock league crown last season and have started their title defense on a positive note. They also have an advantage in the tie following their victory in the first leg. However, they have first-hand knowledge about the vulnerability of one-goal advantages, having been eliminated (as Viitorul Constanta) in the 2017 UEFA Champions League qualifiers by Apoel despite winning the first leg 1-0.

Sheriff, for their part, have a strong home record to bank on, with the Moldovans having not lost at home in 10 games in all competitions.

Another tight encounter could be on the cards and the first goal here will be crucial to deciding the winner of this tie. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sheriff 2-0 Farul

FC Sheriff vs Farul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - FC Sheriff to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - One-goal winning margin