FC Sion vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2023

The Swiss Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Sion take on FC Basel at the Stade Tourbillon on Thursday (April 27). The hosts will look for a win, as they sit only a point above the relegation playoff spot.

Sion were sent crashing back to earth in the Super League, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against FC Lugano on Sunday. Before that, David Bettoni’s men were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming seven points from a possible nine and rising off the bottom of the standings. With 30 points from 29 games, Sion are ninth in the Super League, one point above Winterthur in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Basel continue to struggle at St. Jakob-Park, as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against FC Luzern on Sunday. Bebbi were previously unbeaten in four games, a run that saw them reach the UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals with a 4-3 aggregate win over OGC Nice.

With 36 points from 29 games, Basel are seventh in the league, four points adrift of the Conference League qualification places.

FC Sion vs FC Basel Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Basel have been dominant in the fixture, picking up 50 wins from the last 80 meetings.

Sion have managed just nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Basel have lost just one of their last seven away games across ompetitions, picking up four wins and two draws since mid-February.

Sion have struggled to get going at home, where they hold the league’s worst record, picking up just ten points from 14 games.

Bettoni’s men are on a nine-match losing streak at home, losing seven since a 2-0 win over Luzern in October.

FC Sion vs FC Basel Prediction

While Sion will look to find their feet, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Basel side unbeaten in 71 of their last 80 meetings. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, Bebbi should claim all three points.

Prediction: Sion 1-3 Basel

FC Sion vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Basel’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last six clashes.)

