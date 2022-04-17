FC Sion vs FC Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their four-game winless run in the Swiss Super League, FC Sion will welcome FC Basel to the Stade Tourbillon on Monday.

The visitors head into the game on a three-match winless run across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Sion returned to winning ways in the Swiss top flight, seeing off Lugano 3-1 away from home last weekend.

Before that, they were on a four-game winless run, claiming just one point from a possible 12. With 33 points from 29 games, Sion are seventh in the Super League standings.

Meanwhile, Basel played out a 2-2 draw for the second game on the spin last time out when they met St. Gallen away from home.

They have now failed to win their last three outings across competitions, including a humbling 6-1 friendly defeat against Karlsruher in March. Basel are second in the league standings, only behind Zurich, picking up 52 points from 29 outings.

FC Sion vs FC Basel Head-To-Head

Basel have been imperious in this fixture, claiming 49 wins in the last 76 meetings between the two teams. Sion have managed just eight wins in this period, while 19 games have ended all square.

FC Sion Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D.

Basel Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-L.

FC Sion vs FC Basel Team News

FC Sion

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Basel

Adam Szalai, Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula are all recuperating from injuries. The duo of Valentin Stocker and Michael Lang are suspended, though.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Valentin Stocker, Michael Lang.

Unavailable: Adam Szalai.

FC Sion vs FC Basel Predicted XIs

FC Sion (3-5-2): Kevin Fickentscher; Jan Bamert, Birama Ndoye, Loris Benito; Luca Zuffi, Dimitri Kevin Cavare, Baltazar, Anto Grgic, Marquinhos Cipriano; Wesley Andrade, Giovanni Sio

FC Basel (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner; Sergio Lopez, Nasser Djiga, Fabian Frei, Tomas Tavares; Wouter Burger, Taulant Xhaka; Darian Males, Sebastiano Esposito, Liam Millar; Dan Ndoye.

FC Sion vs FC Basel Prediction

Basel will back themselves to end their winless run on Monday as they go up against a team that has won just eight of the last 76 meetings against them. Considering the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, Basel could claim all three points.

Prediction: FC Sion 0-2 Basel.

