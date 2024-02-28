FC Sion vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29th 2024

FC Sion and Young Boys go head to head at the Stade Tourbillon for a place in the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup on Thursday.

Having failed to win the last nine meetings between the sides, Didier Tholot’s men will head into the cup tie looking to get one over the visitors and continue their blistering start to the year.

Sion extended the lead at the top of the Swiss Challenge league to seven points at the weekend when they thrashed Schaffhausen 4-0 away from home. Tholot’s side have now won their five matches since the turn of the year, scoring 16 goals and keeping two clean sheets so far.

Sion turn their attention to the Swiss Cup, where they have brushed aside Etoile Carouge, Grasshopper Zurich and FC Onex while scoring 12 goals and conceding twice so far.

Young Boys, on the other hand, suffered their first Super League home defeat of the season last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by Servette. Despite the result, Raphael Wicky’s men remain well on course to secure a 17th league title as they hold a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Young Boys will look to find their feet in the Swiss Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 victory over FC Rapperswil-Jona in the round of 16 back in November.

FC Sion vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 54 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides, Young Boys boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

FC Sion have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Young Boys are on a three-game winning streak against Tholot’s men are unbeaten in their last nine encounters, claiming eight wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in August 2021.

Sion have gone seven straight competitive home matches without defeat, picking up five wins and two draws since September’s 3-2 loss against Thun.

Young Boys are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches, claiming two wins and two draws since mid-December.

FC Sion vs Young Boys Prediction

Fresh off the back of a disappointing league loss to Servette, Young Boys will head into Thursday’s clash looking to bounce back. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Wicky’s men to come away with a comfortable victory and extend their dominance over Sion.

Prediction: FC Sion 1-3 Young Boys

FC Sion vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last nine meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last six clashes)