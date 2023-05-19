FC Sion vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2023

Two sides at opposite ends of the Swiss Super League face off on Sunday when FC Sion welcome Young Boys to the Stade Tourbillon.

While the visitors have already been crowned champions, Paolo Tramezzani’s men are currently rooted at the bottom of the league table.

FC Sion suffered another blow in their race against the drop as they were thrashed 5-0 by Servette FC last Saturday.

Tramezzani’s side have now lost four of their last five outings, with a 2-2 draw against FC Zurich on April 30 being the exception.

With 31 points from 33 matches, Sion are currently rock-bottom in the Super League table, one point below ninth-placed Winterthur just outside the relegation playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Young Boys were denied a third win on the trot as they were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Zurich last time out.

Prior to that, Raphael Wicky’s men picked up a 5-1 victory over Luzern on April 30 to clinch the league title, one week before seeing off St. Gallen at Kybunpark.

While Young Boys hold a 17-point lead at the top of the table, they have struggled on the road of late, where they have managed just one win in their last seven outings in the league.

FC Sion vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having secured 52 wins from the last 77 meetings between the teams.

FC Sion have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Young Boys are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run against the hosts, claiming six wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in August 2021.

Tramezzani’s men have failed to win their last 11 home games across all competitions, losing nine and claiming two draws since October’s 2-0 victory over Luzern.

Young Boys boast the division’s joint-best away record, having picked up 25 points from their 16 away games so far.

FC Sion vs Young Boys Prediction

While Sion will be looking to stop the rot, they face a significantly superior Young Boys side who have won six of their last seven meetings. Given the gulf in class and quality between the sides, we are backing Wicky’s men to see off Sion, who have struggled for results at home this season.

Prediction: FC Sion 1-3 Young Boys

FC Sion vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys

Tip 2: First to score - Young Boys (Wicky’s side have opened the scoring in nine of their last 10 games)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in six of the last seven meetings between the teams)

Poll : 0 votes