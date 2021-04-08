FC Sochi vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Russian Premier League leaders Zenit St Petersburg come into this fixture against Sochi following an important 2-0 win over high-flying FC Khimki last weekend.

The win also allowed them to open up a four-point lead at the summit with six games to go.

Their rivals, FC Sochi, are in contention for a Champions League qualification place. However, they come into this game on the back of a defeat to Rubin Kazan last weekend.

FC Sochi vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

Zenit have an overwhelming advantage in this fixture, having won all of their last five outings.

The last time Sochi managed to reverse the outcome was back in February 2017 when they edged the Sky-Blues 3-2 at home.

Zenit enjoy a superior run of form going into this fixture, having picked up 10 out of the available 15 points.

FC Sochi form guide: L-L-W-L-D

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide: W-W-W-L-D

FC Sochi vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News

FC Sochi

FC Sochi will have to do without Aleksey Pomerko and Ivelin Popov in this fixture. Christian Noboa and Nikita Kalugin also have fitness concerns to address and might not feature in this weekend's game.

Injured: Aleksey Pomerko, Ivelin Popov

Doubtful: Christian Noboa, Nikita Kalugin

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg

The league leaders won't be able to call upon Malcom, Sebastián Driussi and Mikhail Kerzhakov for the trip.

Driussi is expected to be back for Zenit once he recovers from a muscle injury.

Injured: Malcom, Sebastián Driussi, Mikhail Kerzhakov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Sochi vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI

FC Sochi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Soslan Dzhanaev; Ivan Miladinovic, Emanuel Mammana, Miha Mevlja; Sergey Terekhov, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Artur Yusupov, Timofey Margasov; Joaozinho, Anton Zabolotny, Nikita Burmistrov

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andrey Lunyov; Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Dejan Lovren, Douglas Santos; Wilmar Barrios; Daler Kuzyayev, Magomed Ozdoyev, Wendel; Artem Dzyuba, Sardar Azmoun

FC Sochi vs Zenit St Petersburg Prediction

Zenit are overwhelming favorites to win this encounter. Not only do they enjoy a superior record in this fixture, but the gulf in talent also sets them apart.

For FC Sochi, this will be their toughest fixture as they head into the final-third of the season. Anything apart from a defeat represents a positive outcome for Sochi.

However, a win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: FC Sochi 0-3 Zenit St Petersburg