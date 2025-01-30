FC St. Pauli vs Augsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

FC St. Pauli invite Augsburg to Millerntor-Stadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg have seven wins from 19 games, one more than St. Pauli, and are 12th in the standings. St. Pauli have 20 points, five fewer than St. Pauli. and are 13th.

St. Pauli lost their first two league games of 2025 without scoring but have won their last two games without conceding. They beat Union Berlin 3-0 at home last week. Morgan Guilavogui bagged a brace and assisted Danel Sinani's injury-time strike.

Augsburg, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to three games last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Heidenheim. Chrislain Matsima scored in the first half, while fellow defender Keven Schlotterbeck scored the winner in second-half stoppage time.

Trending

FC St. Pauli vs Augsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have squared off nine times across competitions, with Augsburg leading 5-2.

They met for the first time in the Bundesliga earlier this season, with Augsburg winning 3-1 at home in September.

St. Pauli have failed to score in seven of their nine home Bundesliga games.

Augsburg have lost one of their last five away games across competitions, scoring twice in four games.

St. Pauli have the second-worst goalscoring record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 17 goals. They also boast the second-best defensive record, conceding 21 goals in 19 games.

Six of their nine meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

FC St. Pauli vs Augsburg Prediction

St. Pauli have registered back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They have lost one of their four home games in the fixture, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Goalkeepers Sascha Burchert and Soren Ahlers are long-term absentees. Karol Mets, Connor Metcalfe, Robert Wagner and Simon Zoller will miss out due to injuries. Adam Dzwigala and Eric Smith are back after serving suspensions and should return to the starting XI. Manolis Saliakas was subbed off with a cramp last week and is a doubt.

Augsburg, meanwhile, head into the match in great form and have registered three wins on the trot for the first time this season., scoring twice in the wins while keeping two clean sheets.

There's no team news update for the visitors as Reece Oxford, Yusuf Kabadayi, and Mads Pedersen remain sidelined with ailments. Cedric Zesiger trained separately due to a knock and is a doubt.

While both teams have seen an uptick in form, Augsburg have the better goalscoring record and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: FC St. Pauli 1-2 Augsburg

FC St. Pauli vs Augsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Bold Tip: Johannes Eggestein to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback