FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

FC St. Pauli invite Borussia Dortmund to Millerntor-Stadion in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The hosts are 15th in the standings, with a six-point lead over 17th-placed Bochum, while Dortmund are 10th with 32 points from 23 games.

St. Pauli are winless in four league games, suffering three consecutive defeats. They failed to score for the third match in a row last week, as they fell to a 2-0 loss at Mainz.

Dortmund, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after two consecutive league defeats last week with a thumping 6-0 home triumph over Union Berlin. Serhou Guirassy stole the show with four goals. It was BvB's first Bundesliga clean sheet since November.

FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 23 times across competitions. Dortmund lead 16-3.

They met for the first time after two years in the reverse fixture in October, which Dortmund won 2-1 at home.

St. Pauli (18) have the worst goalscoring record in the Bundesliga this season. Seven of them have come at home.

Dortmund have won two of their 11 Bundesliga away games this season. Seven of their nine league losses have come on their travels.

St. Pauli haven't scored in six of their last 10 league games, keeping three clean sheets.

Dortmund have kept two clean sheets in their last three games and have failed to score twice.

FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

St. Pauli have suffered three defeats, conceding five goals without scoring. Their three wins against BvB have all come at home.

Lars Ritzka is fit enough to start, while Sascha Burchert, Morgan Guilavogui, Karol Mets, Robert Wagner and James Sands are injured. Carlo Boukhalfa has a knock and is doubtful.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two games without conceding. They have lost three of their last four Bundesliga away games, failing to score twice. Boss Niko Kovac remains without Felix Nmecha, while Julian Brandt is doubtful following a muscle injury.

Dortmund have a good record in the fixture and should make the most of St. Pauli's poor run of form to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: St. Pauli 1-3 Dortmund

FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Bold Tip: Serhou Guirassy to score or assist any time

