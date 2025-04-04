FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2025

FC St. Pauli will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to Millerntor-Stadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts are in 15th in the standings, with a three-point lead over Heidenheim. Monchengladbach have won 13 of their 27 league games and are fifth in the league table with 43 points.

Kiezkicker met league leaders Bayern Munich last week and fell to a 3-2 away loss, ending their unbeaten streak after two games. Elias Saad leveled the score in the 27th minute but Leroy Sané bagged a second-half brace for Bayern.

The visitors made it two wins on the trot last week, as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 1-0 home triumph over RB Leipzig. Alassane Pléa scored the only goal of the match in the 56th minute, taking his tally for the season to 10 goals.

FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 24 times in all competitions. Monchengladbach have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. Kiezkicker have four wins and seven games have ended in draws.

They met after nine years in the reverse fixture in November and Monchengladbach registered a 2-0 home win.

Both teams have drawn four of their 27 league games this season.

Borussia Monchengladbach are on a four-game winning streak in their travels in the Bundesliga, scoring 11 goals.

FC St. Pauli have won just one of their last eight league games while suffering five losses.

The hosts have the worst goalscoring record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 22 goals.

Kiezkicker have failed to score in nine of their 13 home games in the Bundesliga this season.

FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Kiezkicker saw their unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga end after two games last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won just one of their last four home games, suffering two defeats.

They have a lengthy injury list for this match as Sören Ahlers, Sascha Burchert, and Simon Zoller are long-term absentees while Siebe Van der Heyden, Fin Stevens, and James Sands are also not expected to start here. Karol Mets underwent surgery and faces a significant spell on the sidelines.

Die Fohlen have been in good touch recently, winning three of their last four league games. They have seen conclusive results in their last eight away games, recording five wins. They have lost just one of their last nine away meetings against St. Pauli while recording six wins.

Joe Scally is back in training and faces a late fitness test. Philipp Sander is struggling with an infection and will miss this match. Jonas Omlin has a muscle strain and is also not an option for this match.

The visitors are on a four-game winning streak in their travels in the Bundesliga and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: FC St. Pauli 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

FC St. Pauli vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

