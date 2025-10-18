FC St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

FC St. Pauli will welcome Hoffenheim to Millerntor-Stadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Both teams have two wins from six games this season, and the hosts are two places above Die Kraichgauer in the league table, thanks to their better goal difference.

Kiezkicker got their season underway with a four-game unbeaten streak, but they have lost their last three league games. They met Werder Bremen in their previous outing before the international break and suffered a 1-0 away loss.

The visitors have also endured a poor run of form, winning just one of their last five games. They played Koln in their previous outing and fell to a 1-0 home loss, extending their winless run in the league to three games.

FC St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met six times across all competitions. The hosts have the lead in the head-to-head record, with three wins. Die Kraichgauer have just one win and two games have ended in draws.

Four of the six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The two teams met for the first time after 14 years last season, and Kiezkicker secured a league double, with a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Hoffenheim have enjoyed an unbeaten record on their travels this season, winning three of the four games across all competitions.

FC St. Pauli have scored and conceded six goals in three Bundesliga home games this season.

The visitors have scored nine goals in six games, while Kiezkicker have conceded nine goals while scoring eight times.

Die Kraichgauer have scored more than one goal in just one of the six meetings against the hosts.

FC St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Kiezkicker have suffered three consecutive losses in the league, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, scoring two goals apiece in two while keeping two clean sheets.

Ricky-Jade Jones and David Nemeth are confirmed absentees due to injuries. Hauke Wahl and Fin Stevens are ill and will likely miss this match. Karol Mets is a major doubt.

Die Kraichgauer failed to score for the first time in the Bundesliga this season earlier this month and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Notably, their two wins in the league this season have been registered away from home.

Adam Hlozek, Valentin Gendrey, Koki Machida, and Hennes Behrens are unavailable for the visitors due to injury. Ozan Kabak is back after almost a year off due to an injury, but this match comes too soon for him.

Considering the current form of the two teams, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: FC St. Pauli 1-1 Hoffenheim

FC St. Pauli vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

