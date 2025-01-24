FC St. Pauli vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

FC St. Pauli will welcome Union Berlin to Millerntor-Stadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Both teams have five wins in 18 league games. The capital club are in 13th place in the standings with 20 points, three more than the hosts, who are in 14th place.

Die Kiezkicker registered their first win of 2025 last week, bouncing back from two consecutive defeats. A first-half penalty from Johannes Eggestein and a late goal from Morgan Guilavogui helped them register a 2-0 away win.

The visitors registered their first win since October last week with a 2-1 home triumph over Mainz. The game got off to a great start as Benedict Hollerbach scored in the first minute of the game and Nadiem Amiri equalized in the fifth minute. Robert Skov restored Union's lead in the 24th minute from the penalty spot.

FC St. Pauli vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 28 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in these meetings with 13 wins. The hosts are not far behind with nine wins and six games have ended in draws.

The last eight meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording seven wins.

Die Kiezkicker have the worst goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring 14 goals. The visitors have not fared much better, scoring 16 times.

FC St. Pauli have won just one of their eight Bundesliga home matches while failing to score in the other seven.

Union Berlin have won just one of their last 14 Bundesliga away games, failing to score in nine games during that period.

Interestingly, the hosts have the second-best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 21 goals in 18 games.

FC St. Pauli vs Union Berlin Prediction

Die Kiezkicker have won two of their last six league outings, with both registered in away games. They have failed to score in seven of their eight Bundesliga home games, which is a cause for concern. They have won just one of their last 11 meetings against the visitors.

Eric Smith and Adam Dzwigala are suspended for this match. Simon Zoller, Sascha Burchert, Connor Metcalfe, and Robert Wagner are sidelined with injuries while Karol Mets faces a late fitness test.

Die Eisernen opened their goalscoring account for 2025 last week while also recording their first win of the year and will look to continue that form here. They have lost their last five away games, conceding 13 goals while failing to score in three.

Andrej Ilić will miss this match due to an ankle issue. Yannic Stein is also not an option here while Frederik Rønnow and Kevin Vogt are doubts.

Both teams have been in poor touch recently and, considering their goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: FC St. Pauli 1-1 Union Berlin

FC St. Pauli vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

