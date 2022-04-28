FC Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Tokyo take on Gamba Osaka at the Japan National Stadium on Friday.

The hosts head into the game on a five-game winless run and will be looking to end this dry spell.

FC Tokyo failed to find their feet in the J League Cup last Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Jubilo Iwata.

They have now turned their attention to the J League, where they are currently on a run of three consecutive draws since a 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe on April 6.

With 15 points from nine games, FC Tokyo are currently sixth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Kyoto Sanga.

Meanwhile, Gamba Osaka are currently 11th in the table after picking up 10 points from their opening nine outings.

The Nerazzurri are also on a three-game winless run in the J1 League, claiming two points from a possible nine since a 3-1 victory over Nagoya Grampus Eight on April 2.

Gamba Osaka head into Friday’s game fresh off the back of a goalless draw with Cerezo Osaka in the J League Cup, where they are third in Group A.

FC Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, FC Tokyo boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture. Gamba Osaka have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

FC Tokyo Form Guide: L-D-D-L-D

Gamba Osaka Form Guide: D-L-W-D-D

FC Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka Team News

FC Tokyo

The hosts remain without the services of Leandro and Akihiro Hayashi, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Leandro, Akihiro Hayashi

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka

Gamba Osaka will make do with the absence of Takashi Usami and Masaaki Higashiguchi, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi

Suspended: None

FC Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

FC Tokyo (4-3-3): Jakub Slowik; Ryoya Ogowa, Masato Morishige, Yasuki Kimoto, Yuto Nagatomo; Takoya Aoki, Kuryu Matsuki, Shuto Abe; Adiailton, Kensuke Nagai, Diego Oliveira

Gamba Osaka (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori; Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Yuki Yamamoto, Dawhan, Mitsuki Saito, Kosuke Onose; Patric, Hiroto Yamami

FC Tokyo vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Both sides will head into the weekend seeking a pick-me-up, having failed to win any of their last three league outings. FC Tokyo have won eight of their last 10 home games against Gamba Osaka and we predict they will keep this fine run going and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 2-1 Gamba Osaka

