FC Tokyo vs Jubilo Iwata prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League will be back in action this weekend, with FC Tokyo taking on Jubilo Iwata on Sunday.

FC Tokyo are riding high in the division and sit pretty in the top half of the table. They come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday.

The visitors come into this game on the back of a much-needed win against Gamba Osaka on Tuesday, which snapped their three-match winless run in the Japanese top-flight.

J.LEAGUE Official EN @J_League_En PARTY TIME IN IWATA!



A 90+7' winner from Naoki Kanuma gives Júbilo Iwata a win to remember and keeps them alive in the 2022 J.League YBC Levain Cup!



FC Tokyo vs Jubilo Iwata Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other on 29 occasions, with the hosts having a stranglehold on the fixture. Tokyo have won this fixture an astonishing 17 times with just seven going the way of the visitors.

The last time they met each other, Jubilo were on the receiving end of a 5-1 thumping in front of their home fans.

FC Tokyo Form Guide: W-D-W-L-D

Jubilo Iwata Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

FC Tokyo vs Jubilo Iwata Team News

FC Tokyo

The hosts remain without the services of Leandro and Akihiro Hayashi, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Leandro, Akihiro Hayashi

Suspended: None

Jubilo Iwata

Jubilo will make do with the absence of Takashi Usami and Masaaki Higashiguchi, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi

Suspended: None

FC Tokyo vs Jubilo Iwata Predicted XI

FC Tokyo (4-3-3): Jakub Slowik; Ryoya Ogowa, Masato Morishige, Yasuki Kimoto, Yuto Nagatomo; Takoya Aoki, Kuryu Matsuki, Shuto Abe; Adiailton, Kensuke Nagai, Diego Oliveira.

Jubilo Iwata (3-4-2-1): Ryuki Miura (GK); Norimichi Yamamoto, Ricardo Graca, Makito Ito; Masaya Matsumoto, Yasuhito Endo, Naoki Kanuma, Mahiro Yoshinaga; Kotaro Omori, Rikiya Uehara; Kenyu Sugmo.

FC Tokyo vs Jubilo Iwata Prediction

This fixture overwhelmingly favors the hosts in terms of their recent form and head-to-head record against their opponents. Tokyo still have a lot of ground to cover to reach the top four, and they will look at this match as an opportunity to secure another three points.

For the visitors, it will be nothing short of an upset if they manage to pick up all three points from this clash. The last time they won this fixture was back in 2017. Since then, they have been winless, and we expect that trend to continue.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 3-1 Jubilo Iwata

