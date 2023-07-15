FC Tokyo vs Kashima Antlers Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July 2023

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as FC Tokyo lock horns with an impressive Kashima Antlers side in an important encounter at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Sunday.

FC Tokyo vs Kashima Antlers Preview

FC Tokyo are currently in 11th place in the J1 League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Urawa Red Diamonds last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Kashima Antlers, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Antlers were held to a 1-1 draw by Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their previous league game and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Tokyo vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kashima Antlers have a good record against FC Tokyo and have won 21 out of the 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Tokyo's 12 victories.

After a run of three defeats in the J1 League, FC Tokyo are unbeaten in their last three matches in the competition and have managed to win two of these games.

After a run of three victories on the trot in all competitions, Kashima Antlers are winless in their last four matches and have scored only three goals from open play during this period.

Kashima Antlers star Yuta Higuchi has picked up six assists in the J1 League so far this season - only four players have a better record in this regard in the competition.

FC Tokyo vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Kashima Antlers have shown flashes of their ability this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The Antlers have good players in their ranks and will look to be at their resurgent best in this match.

FC Tokyo have also been in poor form in recent weeks and cannot afford another negative result in this match. Kashima Antlers are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 1-3 Kashima Antlers

FC Tokyo vs Kashima Antlers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kashima Antlers

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Tokyo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yuma Suzuki to score - Yes