FC Tokyo vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2023

The Japanese J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Tokyo and Kashiwa Reysol go head-to-head at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Saturday.

Masami Ihara’s side are without a win in their last seven league matches and will be looking to end this dry spell.

FC Tokyo picked up successive wins for the first time since April last weekend when they edged out Nagoya Grampus 2-0 on home turf.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Kyoto Sanga FC on June 18 which saw them secure their spot in the knockout stages of the Japanese League Cup.

Tokyo have now picked up six wins and four draws from their 18 league matches to collect 22 points and sit 11th in the J1 League table.

Elsewhere, Kashiwa Reysol failed to find their feet as they were held to a goalless draw by Albirex Niigata last time out.

Masami Ihara’s side are currently on a three-match winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw, and have picked up just one victory in their last 10 outings across all competitions.

With 13 points from 18 matches, Kashiwa Reysol are currently 16th in the league table, level on points with 17th-placed Yokohama FC and one point above rock-bottom Shonan Bellmare.

FC Tokyo vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, Kashiwa Reysol hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

FC Tokyo have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

While Tokyo are unbeaten in three consecutive games against the Taiyō-Ō, they have failed to win their last league home games against Ihara’s men in the league, losing five and claiming one draw since a 2-1 victory in May 2015.

Kashiwa Reysol are without a win in their last seven J1 League matches, losing four and picking up three draws since May’s 2-1 victory over Shonan Bellmare.

FC Tokyo are unbeaten in six of their last seven home matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since mid-April.

FC Tokyo vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Ajinomoto Stadium.

Kashiwa Reysol have a strong away record against Tokyo and we predict they will hold out for a draw this weekend.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 1-1 Kashiwa Reysol

FC Tokyo vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Tokyo’s last six matches).

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides).

Poll : 0 votes