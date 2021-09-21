FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

FC Tokyo and Nagoya Grampus will battle for three points at the Ajinomoto Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-0 victory over Yokohama FC on Saturday. Diego and Leandro each scored braces in the rout.

Nagoya Grampus secured a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Yokohama F. Marinos on the same day. Shinnosuke Nakatani and Jakub Swierczok scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

That victory helped Grampus climb up to third place in the table with 53 points accrued from 29 matches. FC Tokyo sit in eighth place on 45 points.

FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

FC Tokyo have 18 wins from their last 33 matches against Nagoya Grampus. Grampus were victorious on eight occasions while seven matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

The visitors are currently on a strong run of form and have gone 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions, with nine victories posted in this sequence. FC Tokyo have won three of their last five matches.

FC Tokyo form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

FC Tokyo

Akihiro Hayashi (cruciate ligament), Kazuya Konno (cruciate ligament), Hotaka Nakamura (meniscus) and Takuya Uchida are all still sidelined by long-term injuries.

Injuries: Akihiro Hayashi, Kazuya Konno, Hotaka Nakamura, Takuya Uchida

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

Yuichi Maruyama is the only injury concern for the hosts with a cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Yuichi Maruyama

Suspension: None

FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

FC Tokyo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Go Hatano (GK); Yuto Nagatomo, Joan Oumari, Masato Morishige, Ryoya Ogawa; Shuto Abe, Takuya Aoki; Adailton, Leandro, Keigo Higashi; Diego Diego

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Min-Tae Kim, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Shumpei Naruse; Kazuki Nagasawa, Sho Inagaki; Ryoya Morishita, Naoki Maeda, Mateus dos Santos; Jakub Swierczok

FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Nagoya Grampus look unstoppable at the moment but home advantage could count in FC Tokyo's favor.

Also Read

The hosts have shown their capacity to get the job done against the biggest sides, although they have been let down by inconsistencies. This means that Grampus will have to bring their A-game but we are backing the visitors to triumph with goals at both ends.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 1-2 Nagoya Grampus

Edited by Peter P