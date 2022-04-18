FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

FC Tokyo will welcome Nagoya Grampus to the Ajinomoto Stadium for a rescheduled matchday two fixture in the J1 League on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Consadole Sapporo on Sunday.

Nagoya Grampus also shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate away to Kashima Antlers.

The draw left Grampus in 13th spot, having garnered nine points from eight matches. FC Tokyo sit in sixth spot with 14 points to show for their efforts in eight matches.

FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 48 occasions in the past and FC Tokyo have a better head-to-head record with 22 wins to their name.

Nagoya Grampus were victorious in 15 previous matches, while 11 fixtures in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 in the semifinals of the YBC Levain Cup. Nagoya Grampus secured progress with a 4-3 aggregate victory en-route to winning the tournament.

FC Tokyo form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

FC Tokyo

Leandro and Akihiro Hayashi are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Leandro, Akihiro Hayashi

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

There are no known injury concerns for the visitors. However, Jakub Swierczok remains suspended after failing a doping test, while Kazuya Miyahara is suspended for the red card he received against Sanfrecce.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Jakub Swierczok, Kazuya Miyahara

FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

FC Tokyo (4-3-3): Jakub Slowik (GK); Ryoya Ogowa, Masato Morishige, Yasuki Kimoto, Yuto Nagatomo; Takoya Aoki, Kuryu Matsuki, Shuto Abe; Ryoma Watanabe, Diego Diego, Kensuke Nagai

Nagoya Grampus (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Haruya Fujii, Shonnosuke Nakatani, Ryoya Morishita; Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki; Keiya Sento, Yoichiro Kakitani, Mateus; Noriyoshi Sakai

FC Tokyo vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Neither side have been in the best of form over the last few weeks but FC Tokyo have been the more consistent side over the course of the season.

Given both sides' struggles, goals could come at a premium in the game but we are backing the hosts to secure all three points with a narrow victory.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 1-0 Nagoya Grampus

