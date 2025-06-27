FC Tokyo vs Yokohama FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

The J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Tokyo and Yokohama FC lock horns at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Shuhei Yomoda’s Yokohama suffering a heavy defeat against Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
FC Tokyo, meanwhile, turned in an impressive team display in midweek when they picked up a 3-0 victory over Yokohama F Marinos at the Nissan Stadium.
Before that, Rikizo Matsuhashi’s side were on a five-game winless run in the league, losing four and claiming one draw while conceding 13 goals and scoring just four in that time.
FC Tokyo have picked up 23 points from their 21 J1 League matches so far to sit 16th in the standings, four points above 18th-placed Albirex Niigata.
Yokohama FC, meanwhile, continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 4-0 loss against Sanfrecce Hiroshima last time out.
Shuhei Yomoda’s men have gone four straight games without a win in the league, losing three and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Shonan Bellmare.
With 19 points from 21 matches, Yokohama are currently second-from-bottom in the J1 League table, five points above bottom-placed Yokohama F Marinos.
FC Tokyo vs Yokohama FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 11 wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, FC Tokyo have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, compared to Yokohama’s three victories.
- Yokohama have failed to win five of their most recent six J1 League matches, losing four and picking up one draw since mid-April.
- Tokyo have won just two of their last eight home games in the league while losing three and claiming three draws since the start of March.
- Yokohama currently holds the division’s second-worst away record, having picked up just one win and five points from their nine matches so far.
FC Tokyo vs Yokohama FC Prediction
Tokyo and Yokohama find themselves separated by just four points at the wrong end of the table and we expect both sides to go all out on Saturday in search of a morale-boosting result. Matsuhashi’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to make the most of their home advantage here.
Prediction: FC Tokyo 2-1 Yokohama FC
FC Tokyo vs Yokohama FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - FC Tokyo to win
Tip 2: First to score - Tokyo (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Yokohama)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes)