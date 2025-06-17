FC Tokyo vs Zweigen Kanazawa Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

FC Tokyo kick off their Japanese Emperor's Cup campaign when they play host to Zweigen Kanazawa on Wednesday. The third-tier outfit head into the midweek clash on a three-game losing streak and will be looking to cause an upset at the Ajinomoto Stadium.

FC Tokyo needed an 81st-minute strike from Marcelo Ryan to salvage a 2-2 draw against Cerezo Osaka in their Japanese J1 League clash at the Ajinomoto Stadium last Sunday.

Before that, Rikizo Matsuhashi’s men were on a four-game losing streak, including a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Shonan Bellmare in the J League Cup on May 21.

Tokyo, who are currently 17th in the league table, now turn their attention to the Emperor's Cup, where they will be looking to surpass their performance from last year, when they suffered a third-round exit against United China.

Trending

Meanwhile, Zweigen Kanazawa continue to struggle for results in the J League 3 as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Zweigen Kanazawa last Saturday. Akira Ito’s side have gone seven straight games without a win in the third tier, losing six and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Tochigi on April 20.

Zweigen Kanazawa will look to find their feet in the Emperor's Cup, where they kicked off the campaign with a resounding 6-0 victory over Chukyo University in the first round on May 25.

FC Tokyo vs Zweigen Kanazawa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Tokyo and Zweigen Kanazawa, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.

Zweigen Kanazawa have failed to win seven of their last eight matches across all competitions, losing six and claiming one draw since April 20.

Tokyo are on a run of just two wins from their last eight home games while picking up three draws and losing three since the start of March.

Zweigen failed to win six of their last seven away matches — losing four and claiming two draws — with April’s 1-0 victory against Tochigi being the exception.

FC Tokyo vs Zweigen Kanazawa Prediction

Tokyo and Zweigen Kanazawa have struggled for results of late and will be looking to secure a spirit-lifting result on Wednesday.

However, Matsuhashi’s side boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are tipping them to claim the win at the Ajinomoto Stadium.

Prediction: FC Tokyo 3-1 Zweigen Kanazawa

FC Tokyo vs Zweigen Kanazawa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tokyo to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Zweigen’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the visitors’ most recent five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More