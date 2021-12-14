FC Twente vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | KNVB Cup 2021-22

A place in the quarter-finals of the KNVB Cup will be up for grabs on Wednesday as FC Twente play host to Feyenoord at the Grolsch Veste Stadium.

Both sides will be looking to get one over the other after settling for a share of the spoils in each of their most recent four encounters across all competitions.

FC Twente continued their fine run of results last Sunday as they claimed a 2-1 win over 10-man RKC Waalwijk.

Ron Jans’ men are now unbeaten in each of their last five games, claiming four wins and one draw in that time.

They have now turned their attention to the KNVB Cup, where they claimed a 2-0 win over SV OSS in their opening game back in October.

Meanwhile, Twente saw their blistering form take a slight halt last time out when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Groningen.

Prior to that, Arne Slot’s men were on a three-game winning streak, scoring nine goals and conceding two in that time.

While Feyenoord will be seeking to immediately return to winning ways, next up is an opposing team who they have failed to defeat in each of the four meetings between the sides.

FC Twente vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head

Feyenoord boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from their last 44 meetings. Twente have picked up 11 wins, while the spoils have been shared on 11 different occasions.

FC Twente Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Feyenoord Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

FC Twente vs Feyenoord Team News

FC Twente

Jody Lukoki, Kik Pierie and Jahnoah Markelo are all recuperating from injuries and will miss this tie.

Injured: Jody Lukoki, Kik Pierie, Jahnoah Markelo

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

The visitors remain without the services of Gernot Trauner, Orkun Kokcu, Francesco Antonucci and Denzel Hall, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Gernot Trauner, Orkun Kokcu, Francesco Antonucci, Denzel Hall

Suspended: None

FC Twente vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

FC Twente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Gijs Smal, Kik Pierie, Julio Pleguezuelo, Tyronne Ebuehi; Jesse Bosch, Godfried Roemeratoe, Wout Brama; Halil Dervisoglu, Danilo, Vaclav Cerny

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Gus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Bryan Linssen

FC Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction

A look at past meetings between the two sides shows we should expect a cagey affair on Wednesday. Both sides head into the game in similar form and this could be a close one to call. However, we are backing Feyenoord to come away with the win given their significantly superior squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: FC Twente 1-2 Feyenoord

Edited by Peter P