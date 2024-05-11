FC Twente vs Volendam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2023-24

FC Twente and Volendam square off at the De Grolsch Veste in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign on Sunday. While Regillio Simons’ men have been mathematically relegated, the hosts are just one win away from securing a spot in the Champions League playoff.

Twente’s woes on the road continued last weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion.

While Joseph Oosting’s side have failed to win their last four away matches, claiming one point from a possible nine, they return home, where they are on a five-match winning streak and have won eight of their last nine games.

With 63 points from 32 matches, Twente are currently third in the Eredivisie table, two points above fourth-placed AZ in the Europa League spot.

Elsewhere, Volendam were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Ajax last time out.

Simons’ men have now lost three games on the spin and have managed just one win in their last 16 competitive matches since the turn of the year.

With 19 points from 32 matches, Volendam are currently 17th in the league table, seven points adrift of 16th-placed Excelsior in the relegation playoff spot.

FC Twente vs Volendam Head-To-Head

With six wins from the nine meetings between the sides, Twente boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, compared to Volendam’s three victories. Volendam have lost each of their three games at the De Grolsch Veste, conceding 10 goals and scoring just once since February 2009.

FC Twente Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Volendam Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

FC Twente vs Volendam Team News

FC Twente

Twente head into the weekend with a clean bill of health. Robin Propper is currently suspended and will sit out the game.

Injured: None

Suspended: Robin Propper

Volendam

Diego Gustavo, Xavier Mbuyamba and Joey Antonioli are out of contention for the visitors due to injuries.

Injured: Diego Gustavo, Xavier Mbuyamba, Joey Antonioli

Suspended: None

FC Twente vs Volendam Predicted XI

FC Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall; Joshua Brenet, Mees Hilgers, Alec Van Hoorenbeeck, Gijs Smal; Carel Eiting, Youri Regeer; Daan Rots, Sem Steijn, Naci Unuvar; Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Volendam Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mio Backhaus; Damon Mirani, Josh Flint, Billy van Duijl; Oskar Buur, George Cox, Robin Maulun, Brian Plat; Zach Booth, Vivaldo, Darius Johnson

FC Twente vs Volendam Prediction

Twente will be excited to take on a deflated Volendam side who have endured a disappointing campaign. That said, we predict the hosts will claim all three points and seal their spot in the Champions League playoffs.

Prediction: FC Twente 3-0 Volendam