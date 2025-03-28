FC Utrecht vs Heerenveen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Utrecht and Heerenveen lock horns at the Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday.

Utrecht were sent crashing back to earth in their push for a UEFA Champions League spot, as they suffered a somewhat disappointing 1-0 loss to NEC Nijmegen just before the international break.

Before that, Jans’ side snapped their six-game winless run with a 1-0 victory over NAC Breda on March 1, one week before seeing off Willem II 3-2 at the Koning Willem II Stadion.

Utrecht have picked up 49 points from 26 matches to sit third in the standings, nine points off second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, Heerenveen failed to move into the top half of the table last time out, as they could only salvage a 1-1 home draw with Heracles.

Heerenveen have managed one win in nine matches across competitions, losing four, including a shock 3-2 defeat to lower-tier side Quick Boys in the KNVB Beker in January.

With 31 points from 26 matches, Heerenveen are 10th in the Eredivisie but could move to eighth with all three points.

FC Utrecht vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Heerenveen have 34 wins in the last 64 meetings between the two sides, losing 19.

Heerenveen are on a run of four consecutive away games without a win across competitions, losing three, since a 4-2 victory at NAC Breda in January.

Utrecht have won one of their last seven home games, losing four, since December.

FC Utrecht vs Heerenveen Prediction

Following their defeat to Nijmegen last time out, Utrecht will look to bounce back and get their quest for a top-two finish back on track.

The hosts are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 games against Heerenveen, so expect them to come away with the desired result at home.

Prediction: Utrecht 3-1 Heerenveen

FC Utrecht vs Heerenveen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Utrecht to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Heerenveen’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Heerenveen’s last 10 outings.)

