FC Utrecht vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

FC Utrecht continue their push for the UEFA Europa League qualification ticket when they play host to Vitesse at the Stadion Galgenwaard in round 32 of the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Vitesse’s 35-year stint in the top flight will come to an end this season after an 18-point deduction has seen them plunge to the bottom of the league standings.

Utrecht dropped two huge points in their quest for a top-five finish as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw with Waalwijk last Sunday.

Before that, Ron Jans’ men were on a three-match winning streak, scoring 10 goals and conceding four since a 4-2 loss at Feyenoord on March 31.

With 46 points from 31 matches, Utrecht are currently seventh in the Eredivisie table, three points adrift of fifth-placed Ajax in the Europa League qualification spot.

Vitesse, on the other hand, turned in a resilient team display as they scored two late goals to secure a 3-2 comeback victory over 10-man Fortuna Sittard last Sunday.

Edward Sturing’s men had failed to win their previous seven matches, picking up just one point from a possible 21 since the start of March.

Having recently incurred an 18-point deduction, Vitesse now sit rooted to the bottom of the Eredivisie table with two points from 31 matches and will be relegated from the top flight for the first time in over three decades.

FC Utrecht vs Vitesse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Vitesse hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

FC Utrecht have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Vitesse have failed to win five of their last six visits to the Stadion Galgenwaard, losing twice and claiming three draws since April 2019.

Utrecht are unbeaten in 13 straight competitive home games, claiming eight wins and three draws since the start of October.

Vitesse have lost all but one of their last 12 away matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 victory at Excelsior on April 25 being the exception.

FC Utrecht vs Vitesse Prediction

Utrecht will be excited to take on a deflated Vitesse side who have endured a truly forgettable campaign.

Jans’ men find themselves in a heated race for a top-five finish and we fancy them to come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: FC Utrecht 2-0 Vitesse

FC Utrecht vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Utrecht to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)