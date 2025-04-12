FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

FC Zurich will entertain Basel at Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Saturday. The hosts want to make up lost ground while the visitors are out to strengthen their lead.
FC Zurich vs Basel Preview
FC Zurich dropped four points in their last two matches, which stunted their push to the top four. The hosts may not be eying the top spot but want to earn a UEFA competition qualification, meaning they must finish within the top four. With only seven rounds of matches left, FC Zurich have no room for errors in the home stretch.
FCZ sit in the sixth spot – two behind the European qualification zone – with 47 points. They are trailing the fourth spot by only one point and could have their way if they succeed in this game. However, it appears an uphill battle for Zurich, as Basel are bent on achieving a flawless run in the final lap to conserve their top spot.
Basel have won their last three matches, scoring six goals against one conceded. They remain atop the standings but their lead has eroded to just four points after they dropped five points in their last five matches. Second-placed Servette are hot on their heels and waiting for Basel to suffer multiple slip-ups for them to swap places.
Bebbi are eying a 21st Swiss Super League title following their 20th, which occurred in 2016-17. Last season, they finished in the eighth position. Basel have been impressive in their travels, recording only one defeat in their last 10 matches in all competitions. In the sides’ last meeting, Basel prevailed over Zurich 1-0 on the road.
FC Zurich vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- FC Zurich have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Basel.
- FC Zurich have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Basel.
- FC Zurich have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.
- Basel have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- FC Zurich have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Basel have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: FC Zurich – D-D-W-W-L, Basel – W-W-W-L-D.
FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction
Zurich will aim for maximum points but a draw wouldn’t be a terrible result as they still have six more matches to play.
Basel want to keep a stranglehold on the top spot and that would require winning almost all of their remaining matches, with an eye on Servette.
Basel are the favorites based on form and momentum.
Prediction: FC Zurich 1-2 Basel
FC Zurich vs Basel Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Basel to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Basel to score first – Yes
Tip 4: FC Zurich to score - Yes