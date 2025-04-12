FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

By Kingsley Kobo
Modified Apr 12, 2025 05:27 GMT
FC Basel v FC Bayern M&uuml;nchen - Friendly Match - Source: Getty
FC Basel v FC Bayern München - Friendly Match - Source: Getty

FC Zurich will entertain Basel at Stadion Letzigrund in the Swiss Super League on Saturday. The hosts want to make up lost ground while the visitors are out to strengthen their lead.

FC Zurich vs Basel Preview

FC Zurich dropped four points in their last two matches, which stunted their push to the top four. The hosts may not be eying the top spot but want to earn a UEFA competition qualification, meaning they must finish within the top four. With only seven rounds of matches left, FC Zurich have no room for errors in the home stretch.

FCZ sit in the sixth spot – two behind the European qualification zone – with 47 points. They are trailing the fourth spot by only one point and could have their way if they succeed in this game. However, it appears an uphill battle for Zurich, as Basel are bent on achieving a flawless run in the final lap to conserve their top spot.

Basel have won their last three matches, scoring six goals against one conceded. They remain atop the standings but their lead has eroded to just four points after they dropped five points in their last five matches. Second-placed Servette are hot on their heels and waiting for Basel to suffer multiple slip-ups for them to swap places.

Bebbi are eying a 21st Swiss Super League title following their 20th, which occurred in 2016-17. Last season, they finished in the eighth position. Basel have been impressive in their travels, recording only one defeat in their last 10 matches in all competitions. In the sides’ last meeting, Basel prevailed over Zurich 1-0 on the road.

FC Zurich vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • FC Zurich have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against Basel.
  • FC Zurich have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Basel.
  • FC Zurich have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.
  • Basel have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
  • FC Zurich have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Basel have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: FC Zurich – D-D-W-W-L, Basel – W-W-W-L-D.
FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction

Zurich will aim for maximum points but a draw wouldn’t be a terrible result as they still have six more matches to play.

Basel want to keep a stranglehold on the top spot and that would require winning almost all of their remaining matches, with an eye on Servette.

Basel are the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-2 Basel

FC Zurich vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Basel to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Basel to score first – Yes

Tip 4: FC Zurich to score - Yes

About the author
Kingsley Kobo

Kingsley Kobo

Twitter icon

Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.

Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.

Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography.

Know More

Edited by Peter P
