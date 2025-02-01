FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

The Swiss Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as FC Zurich and Basel lock horns at the Stadion Letzigrund on Sunday. Fabio Celestini’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last seven encounters since August 2022.

FC Zurich were sent crashing back to earth in the Super League as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Luzern at the Swissporarena. Before that, Ricardo Moniz’s side snapped their six-game winless run in the league on January 19 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Yverdon-Sport on home turf.

Zurich have picked up 30 points from their 20 league matches so far to sit sixth on the standings but could move level with third-placed Luzern with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Basel ensured they remained within touching distance of Lugano at the top of the table as they stormed to a 4-1 victory over Sion at the St. Jakob-Park last time out.

Celestini’s men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight league matches — claiming four wins and three draws — with a 1-0 loss against Grasshopper Zurich on December 14 being the exception.

Basel have picked up 34 points from their 20 Super League games to sit second in the table, just one point behind league leaders Lugano.

FC Zurich vs Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 54 wins from the last 99 meetings between the sides, Basel boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Zurich have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 25 occasions.

Moniz’s men are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Basel, claiming two wins and five draws since a 4-2 loss in August 2022.

Basel have lost just one of their last five away matches in the league while claiming two wins and two draws since the start of October.

FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction

With just four points separating the two sides, who are in the title picture, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Stadion Letzigrund as they look to get one over the other. Basel head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-2 Basel

FC Zurich vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Basel to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven clashes)

