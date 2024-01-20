FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

FC Zurich will welcome Basel to the Letzigrund Stadion for a Swiss Super League matchday 19 clash on Sunday.

The hosts were last in action when they fell to a 1-0 away victory against St. Gallen in their last game of 2023. Chadrac Akolo's 39th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Basel, meanwhile, triumphed over Luzern by the same scoreline away from home. Jonathan Dubasin scored the match-winner in the 66th minute to help his side claim maximum points.

The victory left the Rotblau in 11th place in the table, having garnered 18 points from as many games. Zurich are third with 31 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

FC Zurich vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 230th meeting between the two sides. Basel have 105 wins to their name, FC Zurich were victorious on 63 occasions while 61 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in September 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Four of Basel's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Zurich's last seven home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Basel have the joint-second-worst away defensive record in the league, having conceded 20 goals in nine games on their travels.

FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction

FC Zurich started off as Young Boys' biggest challengers for the title but they have fallen off in recent months. They now find themselves seven points behind the defending champions and need a win here to keep the pressure on.

Basel have something entirely different to worry about and find themselves neck-deep in relegation troubles. They ended 2023 with a win to inject life into their survival battle and will be aiming to win consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Fabio Celestini's side have been compact, with their games tending to be low-scoring affairs. This is in sharp contrast to Zurich who are more expansive, particularly in front of their fans. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-1 Basel

FC Zurich vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals