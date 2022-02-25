FC Zurich vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

FC Zurich and Basel will trade tackles in a crucial Swiss Super League fixture on Sunday that could have huge ramifications at the top of the table.

The home side currently hold a 10-point advantage at the summit as they seek to win a 13th league title and first since 2009. They will go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Sion. Antonio Marchesano scored a last-gasp equalizer for the visiting side to help them leave with a point.

Basel secured maximum points in a routine 3-0 home victory over Lausanne. Three different men got on the scoresheet for Guille Abascal's side.

The win saw them move joint-level with second-placed Young Boys on 40 points, while FC Zurich occupy the top spot and have 50 points to show for their efforts in 22 games.

FC Zurich vs Basel Head-to-Head

Basel have 53 victories from their 89 matches against FC Zurich. Sunday's hosts were victorious on 16 occasions, while 20 matches in the past ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in October last year - a six-goal thriller that saw Assan Ceesay score an injury-time equalizer to help Zurich secure a 3-3 draw on home turf.

FC Zurich form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Basel form guide: W-L-D-W-D

FC Zurich vs Basel Team News

FC Zurich

Moritz Leitner is unavailable due to injury, while Carson Buschman-Dormond is a doubt for Basel's visit.

Injury: Moritz Leitner

Doubtful: Carson Buschman-Dormond

Suspension: None

Basel

Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula have all been sidelined with injuries. Inter Milan loanee Sebastiano Esposito is a doubt for the game after missing the match against Lausanne.

Injuries: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Doubtful: Sebastiano Esposito

Suspension: None

FC Zurich vs Basel Predicted XI

FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Becir Omeragic; Ousmane Doumbia; Adrian Guerrero, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Assan Ceesay, Tosin Aiyegun

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Noah Katterbach, Andy Pelmard, Strahinja Pavlovic, Michael Lang; Fabian Frei, Matias Palacios; Valentin Stocker, Liam Millar, Dan Ndoye; Darian Males

FC Zurich vs Basel Prediction

Both sides have found goals easy to come by this season, but they might be more cautious in their play, owing to the high-stakes nature of the game.

A defeat for Basel would all but end their title aspirations, while a victory for the visitors could open up a three-horse race for the title. In light of this, defensive solidity can be emphasized by both managers.

However, given the quality available to the two teams, they should do enough to get on the scoresheet in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-1 Basel

Edited by Shardul Sant