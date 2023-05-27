FC Zurich vs FC Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2023

Two sides desperate to end the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign with a win square off as FC Zurich play host to FC Lugano in the season finale on Monday.

While the visitors will be looking to move into the Champions League playoffs places, victory could potentially hand Der Stadtclub a place in Europe.

FC Zurich ensured their quest for a place in the Conference League playoffs will go down to the wire as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Winterthur on Thursday.

Bo Henriksen’s side have now gone five consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws since April’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Servette.

With 44 points from 35 matches, Zurich are currently seventh in the Super League table, level on points with Basel in the final Conference League playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Lugano maintained their quest for a top-two finish in midweek when they grabbed an impressive 2-0 win over already-crowned champions Young Boy.

Mattia Croci-Torti’s men are now unbeaten in their last 10 games on the trot, claiming four draws and six wins, including their penalty-shootout victory over Servette in April’s Swiss Cup semi-final.

With 54 points from 35 matches, Lugano are currently third in the league table, just one point below second-placed Servette.

FC Zurich vs FC Lugano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 41 meetings between the teams, Lugano hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Zurich have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Lugano are on a four-match winning streak against the home side, stretching back to a 3-0 loss in February 2022.

Zurich are unbeaten in 13 consecutive home matches across all competitions, picking up eight wins and five draws since last October’s 4-1 loss to Grasshopper Zurich.

Croci-Torti’s side have managed just one win in their last eight away matches in the league while losing twice and claiming five draws since the start of February.

FC Zurich vs FC Lugano Prediction

While Lugano will be looking to finish in the top two, Zurich’s European qualification ambitions hinge on Monday’s result and we expect them to come out guns blazing at Stadion Letzigrund.

Henriksen’s men have been tough to crack at home for most of the season and we fancy them claiming all three points.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-1 FC Lugano

FC Zurich vs FC Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Zurich

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of Lugano’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in six of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes