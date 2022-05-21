FC Zurich vs FC Luzern prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Newly crowned champions FC Zurich will play host to FC Luzern at the Stadion Letzigrund in the final round of the 2021-22 Swiss Super League campaign on Sunday.

The visitors, who are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, will look to get one over Der Stadtclub, having lost the last three meetings between the two teams.

Zurich saw their unbeaten run come to an end on Thursday, falling to a 2-1 loss away to FC Lugano.

Before that, the newly crowned Swiss champions were on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up four wins and one draw. Zurich now return to home turf, where they are on a run of four games without defeat and boast the division’s best record with 40 points from 17 games.

Meanwhile, Luzern’s hopes of beating the drop took a huge blow, as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw against Young Boys.

With 37 points from 35 games, Die Leuchten are ninth in the league standings, three points off FC Sion just outside the relegation playoff spot, albeit with a goal difference of +8.

Luzern, who are on a four-game unbeaten run, head into Sunday needing all three points if they hope to leapfrog Sion and secure their top-flight safety.

FC Zurich vs FC Luzern Head-To-Head

With 30 wins from the last 72 meetings between the two teams, Zurich hold a superior record in this fixture. Luzern have picked up 25 wins in this period, while 17 games have ended all square.

FC Zurich Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W.

FC Luzern Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L.

FC Zurich vs FC Luzern Team News

FC Zurich

The hosts remain without Becir Omeragic, who is recuperating from a muscle problem.

Injured: Becir Omeragic.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailability: None.

FC Luzern

Pascal Loretz and Thoma Monney have been sidelined through muscle and ACL injuries, respectively, and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Pascal Loretz, Thoma Monney.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

FC Zurich vs FC Luzern Predicted XIs

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Zivko Kostadinovic; Lindrit Kamberi, Marc Hornschuh, Karol Mets; Fabian Rohner, Ousmane Doumbia, Bledian Krasniqi, Ante Coric, Akaki Gogia; Assam Ceesay, Blaz Kramer.

FC Luzern (4-3-3): Marius Mueller; Mohamed Draeger, Marco Burch, Denis Simani, Martin Frydek; Nikola Cumic, Ardon Jasari, Filip Ugrinic; Samuele Campo, Dejan Sorgic, Abubakar-Ankra.

FC Zurich vs FC Luzern Prediction

Luzern head into the weekend as one of the most in-form teams in the division and will look to keep their fine run going to secure safety on the final day. They take on already crowned champions Zurich who have nothing to play for. So they could steal a narrow victory against the champions to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-2 FC Luzern.

Edited by Bhargav