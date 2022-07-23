FC Zurich vs FC Luzern prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

FC Luzern get their 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign underway on Saturday when they visit the Letzigrund Stadium to face defending champions FC Zurich.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be seeking to snap their three-game losing streak and get their defense up and running.

FC Zurich were denied a dream start to their title defense as they were thrashed 4-0 by Young Boys in the league opener on July 16.

This was followed by a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Qarabag in the first leg of their Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday.

The current Swiss champions have now lost their last three games in all competitions, conceding 10 goals and scoring four.

Meanwhile, FC Luzern head into the weekend off the back of a fine pre-season where they picked up three wins from four friendlies.

They have also avoided defeat in seven consecutive competitive games, claiming five wins and two draws since April’s 3-0 loss to Basel.

Luzern will aim to begin their 2022-23 campaign on a high after avoiding relegation courtesy of a 4-2 aggregate win over Schaffhausen in the relegation playoffs back in May.

FC Zurich vs FC Luzern Head-To-Head

FC Zurich boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 30 victories from their previous 73 encounters. FC Luzern have picked up four fewer wins in that time, while 17 games have ended all square.

FC Zurich Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

FC Luzern Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

FC Zurich vs FC Luzern Team News

FC Zurich

The reigning champions will be without Becir Omeragic, who is currently recuperating from a muscle problem.

Injured: Becir Omeragic

Suspended: None

FC Luzern

Thoma Monney has been sidelined through an ACL injury and is out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Thoma Monney

Suspended: None

FC Zurich vs FC Luzern Predicted XI

FC Zurich Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yanick Brecher; Lindrit Kamberi, Mirlind Kryeziu, Fidan Aliti, Cheick Conde; Nikola Boranijasevic, Antonio Marchesano, Bledian Krasniqi, Adriàn Guerrero; Tosin Aiyegun, Wilfried Gnonto

FC Luzern Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marius Müller; Mohamed Dräger, Marco Burch, Denis Simani, Martin Frydek; Filip Ugrinic, Ardon Jasari; Ibrahima Ndiaye, Samuele Campo, Asumah Abubakar; Dejan Sorgic

FC Zurich vs FC Luzern Prediction

Off the back of their opening-day humiliation, we expect FC Zurich to come out guns blazing as they look to make an immediate response. However, they face a spirited Luzern side who have lost just once in their last 11 outings across all competitions.

We predict an end-to-end affair with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-2 FC Luzern

