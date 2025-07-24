FC Zurich vs FC Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

FC Zurich and FC Sion get the 2025-26 Swiss Super League campaign underway when they lock horns at the Stadion Letzigrund on Friday. Didier Tholot’s men will head into the weekend looking to secure a third straight win over the hosts in 2025 and fly out of the blocks this season.

FC Zurich saw their 100% pre-season record come to an end in their final warm-up game as they fell to a 3-0 loss against German side Ulm at the Donaustadion last Saturday.

Before that, Mitchell van der Gaag’s side picked up five wins from their opening five friendly matches, scoring 13 goals in that time.

Zurich will look to bounce back from the loss against Ulm and fly out of the blocks this season as they aim to improve on their 2024-25 Super League campaign, where they finished seventh in the regular season table before claiming top spot in the relegation round standings.

Meanwhile, Rilind Nivokazi, Benjamin Kololli, and Nias Hefti all found the back of the net to inspire FC Sion to a 3-0 victory over French side Annecy in their final friendly game last Friday.

This capped off a decent pre-season campaign for Tholot’s men, who picked up two wins and one draw while scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets from their five warm-up games.

Sion head into the new season off the back of a forgettable 2024-25 campaign, where they finished third in the Super League relegation round table, five points above the relegation zone.

FC Zurich vs FC Sion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 79 meetings between the sides, Zurich boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sion have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

Zurich have failed to win seven of their most recent nine Super Lig matches, losing five and claiming two draws since the start of April.

Sion are without a competitive victory away from home in 2025, losing eight and picking up two draws in their 10 outings since the turn of the year.

FC Zurich vs FC Sion Prediction

Meetings between Zurich and Sion have often served up fireworks in the past, and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Stadion Letzigrund this weekend.

Home advantage gives Van der Gaag’s men the upper hand and we are backing them to secure all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-1 FC Sion

FC Zurich vs FC Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zurich to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in 10 of Zurich’s last 13 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More