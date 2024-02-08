FC Zurich vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

FC Zurich and city rivals Grasshopper Zurich will trade tackles in a Swiss Super League matchday 23 fixture on Saturday.

The 'hosts' are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away defeat to Yverdon last weekend. William Le Pogam broke the deadlock in the eighth minute while Kevin added a second-half brace to inspire his side to victory.

Grasshoppers, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Winterthur. Sayfallah Ltaief's 35th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left them in ninth spot in the table having garnered 25 points from 22 games. Zurich are fifth with 33 points to show for their efforts in 22 games.

FC Zurich vs Grasshopper Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 254th staging of the Zurich derby. Grasshopper have 122 wins to their name, Zurich were victorious on 92 occasions while 39 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2024 when Grasshopper claimed a 2-1 comeback home win.

The last 12 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with nine games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Five of Grasshoppers' last six league games have produced less than three goals.

FC Zurich are winless in their last seven league games (four losses).

Grasshopper have the joint-worst away attacking record in the league with just nine goals scored in 11 away games (alongside Yverdon).

FC Zurich vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction

The biggest derby in Swiss football will take place this weekend with both FC Zurich and Grasshopper in need of momentum. FC Zurich's struggles have been worse and they are currently without a win since they claimed a 3-1 victory over Young Boys in November last year. This poor run has seen their European aspirations take a hit.

Grasshopper will be looking to extend their rivals' winless streak and claim all three points as well as city bragging rights. Their games for the last few months have been low-scoring, although this fixture tends to witness lots of goals.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-2 Grasshopper

FC Zurich vs Grasshopper Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals