FC Zurich vs Lausanne-Sport prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

The two sides at the opposite ends of the Swiss Super League table square off on Thursday as newly-crowned champions FC Zurich play host to last-placed Lausanne-Sport.

The hosts will be seeking to pick up a fifth consecutive win, while Les bleu et blanc head into the game on a run of three consecutive outings without a win.

FC Zurich maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over St. Gallen last Saturday.

Andre Breitenreiter’s side, who recently ended their 13-year wait for the league title, have now won each of their last four games, dating back to April’s 1-0 loss at Servette FC.

FC Zurich currently boast the division’s best record on home turf, where they have lost just once and picked up 39 points from 16 home matches.

Meanwhile, Lausanne-Sport snapped their two-game losing streak last time out when they held FC Basel to a goalless draw on home turf.

Prior to that, they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Grasshopper Zurich on April 24 before losing 3-0 against FC Luzern a week later.

Lausanne-Sport have been relegated to the second tier as they sit last-placed on the log, 15 points off Grasshopper Zurich in safety.

FC Zurich vs Lausanne-Sport Head-To-Head

With 16 wins from the last 30 meetings between the sides, FC Zurich boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Lausanne-Sport have picked up six wins in that time, while eight games have ended all square.

FC Zurich Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Lausanne-Sport Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

FC Zurich vs Lausanne-Sport Team News

FC Zurich

Zurich will be without Becir Omeragic, who has been ruled out through a muscle problem.

Injured: Becir Omeragic

Suspended: None

Lausanne-Sport

Trazié Thomas, Toichi Suzuki, Lamine Kone, Maxen Kapo and Aldin Turkes are all recuperating from injuries. Fouad Chafik is currently suspended.

Injured: Trazié Thomas, Toichi Suzuki, Lamine Kone, Maxen Kapo, Aldin Turkes

Suspended: Fouad Chafik

FC Zurich vs Lausanne-Sport Predicted XI

FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher; Lindrit Kamberi, Karol Mets, Fidan Aliti; Nikola Boranijasevic, Stephan Seiler, Ante Coric, Bledian Krasniqi, Adriàn Guerrero; Tosin Aiyegun, Assan Ceesay

Lausanne-Sport Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mory Diaw; Sofiane Alakouch, Simone Grippo, Anel Husic; Adrien Trebel, Trae Coyle, Alvyn Sanches, Jean N'Guessan, Maxime Poundje; Brahima Ouattara, Zeki Amdouni

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

FC Zurich vs Lausanne-Sport Prediction

FC Zurich will be backing themselves to come away with the desired results as they face an already-relegated Lausanne-Sport side who are rooted to the bottom of the table. Given their contrasting form and the gulf in quality between the sides, we are tipping Zurich to claim all three points.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-0 Lausanne-Sport

Edited by Peter P