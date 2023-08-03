FC Zurich vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023 

Lugano visit the Letzigrund Stadium to face FC Zurich on Saturday in the Swiss Super League looking to win their third game in a row.

The Black and Whites have made a promising start to their 2023-24 top-flight campaign by winning both their matches so far.

In their first game, Lugano beat Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3-0 on the road, before overcoming St. Gallen 1-0 at home in their next encounter.

With six points from a possible six, Mattia Croci-Torti's side are at the top of the league table as no other side managed to win both their opening games.

Zurich began their season on a winning note too, beating Yverdon 2-0 at home, and were cruising to another win by the same scoreline against Servette. The latter, however, fought back late on and forced a share of the spoils.

Goals from Fabian Rohner and Ifeanyi Mathew had them 2-0 up before the hour mark, until Chris Bedia pulled one back for Servette from the penalty spot in the 66th minute. Another 20 minutes later, Dereck Kutesa made it 2-2 and the comeback was complete.

FC Zurich vs Lugano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 138 games between Zurich and Lugano, with the former winning 53 of them and losing on 55 occasions.

Lugano have won their last five encounters with Zurich, who had beaten them in the previous six.

Zurich have scored four goals in the league this season, with all four coming from four different players: Jonathan Okita, Nikola Katic, Fabian Rohner and Ifeanyi Mathew.

Lugano's Zan Celar has scored in both their league games so far this season.

Lugano have kept a clean sheet in both their league games this season.

FC Zurich vs Lugano Prediction

Lugano have started the new Swiss Super League season with a bang, winning both their games and keeping a clean sheet each time. Their record against Zurich has also been stellar lately, winning their last five games in a row.

The home side's defense looked shaky in their last game and Lugano will be looking to exploit it.

It could be a close game with Lugano eventually prevailing, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: FC Zurich 1-2 Lugano

FC Zurich vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lugano to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes