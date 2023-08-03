FC Zurich vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2023 

Lugano visit the Letzigrund Stadium to face FC Zurich on Saturday in the Swiss Super League looking to win their third game in a row.
The Black and Whites have made a promising start to their 2023-24 top-flight campaign by winning both their matches so far.
In their first game, Lugano beat Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 3-0 on the road, before overcoming St. Gallen 1-0 at home in their next encounter.
With six points from a possible six, Mattia Croci-Torti's side are at the top of the league table as no other side managed to win both their opening games.
Zurich began their season on a winning note too, beating Yverdon 2-0 at home, and were cruising to another win by the same scoreline against Servette. The latter, however, fought back late on and forced a share of the spoils.
Goals from Fabian Rohner and Ifeanyi Mathew had them 2-0 up before the hour mark, until Chris Bedia pulled one back for Servette from the penalty spot in the 66th minute. Another 20 minutes later, Dereck Kutesa made it 2-2 and the comeback was complete.
FC Zurich vs Lugano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 138 games between Zurich and Lugano, with the former winning 53 of them and losing on 55 occasions.
- Lugano have won their last five encounters with Zurich, who had beaten them in the previous six.
- Zurich have scored four goals in the league this season, with all four coming from four different players: Jonathan Okita, Nikola Katic, Fabian Rohner and Ifeanyi Mathew.
- Lugano's Zan Celar has scored in both their league games so far this season.
- Lugano have kept a clean sheet in both their league games this season.
FC Zurich vs Lugano Prediction
Lugano have started the new Swiss Super League season with a bang, winning both their games and keeping a clean sheet each time. Their record against Zurich has also been stellar lately, winning their last five games in a row.
The home side's defense looked shaky in their last game and Lugano will be looking to exploit it.
It could be a close game with Lugano eventually prevailing, albeit narrowly.
Prediction: FC Zurich 1-2 Lugano
FC Zurich vs Lugano Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Lugano to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes